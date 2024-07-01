Parliament | Päivi Räsänen’s vote decided – the Sote committee nominates Ismo Tuomis, who supports a strict alcohol policy, as committee advisor

Parliament|Päivi Räsänen was the only member of the governing parties who voted for Ismo Tuomi as committee advisor.

Parliamentary the social and health committee proposes that a deputy judge be appointed to the position of committee advisor Ismo Tuominen. The decision was voted on between two people.

Päivi Räsänen (kd) vote decided the vote, as the other members of the government parties would have appointed the person who works as a senior ombudsman secretary Pirjo Kainulainen.

Vice-chairman of the Social and Health Committee Mia Laiho (kok) says that the vote was divided along government-opposition lines. However, Räsänen’s voice was different from the other members of the governing parties.

“It was surprising that the vote did not take place in a common line. However, Räsänen was aware of what others’ views were,” says Laiho.

According to Laiho, with the exception of Räsä, Kainulainen would have been a better choice for the position of committee advisor in the opinion of members of the governing parties.

“However, both candidates are experienced and capable. It’s more about who is more suitable for the task,” says Laiho.

The committee adviser works as the assistant secretary of the social and health committee. His tasks include, among other things, summarizing the committee’s discussions and preparing the parliament’s statements.

According to Laiho, it is important that the committee advisor is cooperative, flexible and ready to promote issues that do not always necessarily represent his own position.

Importing previously worked for a long time at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as a government advisor, and was known as a key drafter of alcohol legislation. He also prepared the amendment to the alcohol law, which brought alcoholic beverages with a maximum of 8% fermentation to grocery stores this summer.

Tuominen has been critical of the liberalization of the sale of stronger alcoholic beverages.

Tuominen resigned from his position as a board advisor last year, which lasted for more than 20 years. At that time, he told HS that “personal reasons” were behind the decision to resign.

Last fall, Tuominen moved to work at the Food Market Commissioner’s Office, which operates in connection with the Food Agency.