Thursday, February 15, 2024
Parliament | Orpo is presenting his government's plans to the parliament today

February 12, 2024
Parliament | Orpo is presenting his government's plans to the parliament today

Sdp is already preparing an interim question on the labor market situation.

In Parliament the opening debate of the Diet will take place today, as the Parliament prepares to start the actual work of the new session.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) gives the prime minister's announcement of the government's policy for this year at the beginning of the plenary session and presents key proposals to be presented to the parliament.

Three hours have been reserved for the announcement and the discussion about it.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman according to the party is about to leave the interim question to the government, unless it changes its line on labor market issues. Lindtman told the message service about it X:in.


