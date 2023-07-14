Parliament | Opposition’s joint letter to Halla-aho: The recess of the Parliament must be suspended

The opposition’s joint letter demands that the Prime Minister’s announcement of the confidence of the government ministers must be given.

All the parliamentary groups of the opposition demand the suspension of the parliamentary session to the Speaker of the Parliament For Jussi Halla-aho (ps) in a joint letter addressed on Friday.

The letter has been signed by the chairmen of the Sdp, centre, green, left-wing coalition and Liike Nyt parliamentary groups.

According to the opposition, the speaker must interrupt the recess and the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the Prime Minister’s announcement on “the positions and confidence of the government ministers and the ability of the entire government to function”.

The request is justified in the letter with an exceptionally broad domestic and international criticism of the government’s activities.

PARLIAMENTARY Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (PS) said on Thursday that he would “seriously consider” suspending the parliamentary recess, if the majority of the parliament demands it.

According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, the Speaker can call the Parliament to a meeting in the middle of a recess.

Already earlier this week, several opposition leaders announced that they would demand the suspension of the parliamentary session so that MPs could vote on the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) for trust.