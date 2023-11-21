Parliament | Opposition: The government underestimates young people – The live broadcast continues

The government answers the interim question about the future of young people. According to Orpo, the government does not want to pass the bill on indebtedness to young people.

Decisions the combined effects came to the fore on Tuesday in the parliament, when the government answered the question between the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance about the future of young people.

Sdp’s Nasima Razmyarin the government pulls the rug from under the feet of young people who are building their future with many individual decisions, which together affect the lives of young people in many ways.

“The government is crushing the dreams of many young people,” Razmyar said.

He accused the government of the fact that decisions and speeches have been demeaning to young people.

He listed the weakening of study and housing support, reforms regarding working life, weak mental health services and the government’s climate and nature policy as “chilling”.

Sdp’s group speech held Ville Merinen at the beginning of his speech, he forbade the ministers to fiddle with their cell phones and to listen instead. He said he was terrified to see what the mental health bill would be after the government cuts.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said in his answer that the government does not want to pass the bill on to young people, but is therefore taking steps to correct Finland’s indebtedness.

“Debt is ruining the future of today’s children and youth,” Orpo said.

He assured that the “positive effects of the government’s reforms will be seen”.

In response to Razmyar, Orpo listed what the government promises to young people. Additional money for the financing of basic education, enough face-to-face teaching for vocational training, new places to start and an increase in the state guarantee of student loans. According to Orpo, the reforms in working life will improve the employment of young people in particular.

“Claims about young people drifting into permanent odd jobs are just scaremongering,” Orpo said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister proved that the government also takes climate change seriously. He also promised that the government will make a presentation on the therapy guarantee and secure children’s and young people’s access to basic psychotherapy or other psychosocial treatments in basic services.

“The therapy guarantee does not solve the problem, when at the same time factors that weaken mental health are added and billions in savings are planned for welfare areas,” said Ville Merinen.

Center was not involved in the intermediate question, because it considered it a veiled criticism of the government’s labor market reforms, which the center partially supports.

The center still expressed a lack of confidence in the government, based on the fact that, according to the center, the government is reducing local services needed by young people and has not done enough for the well-being of young people.

Group speaker of the party Olga Oinas-Panuma had specifically chosen mental health issues at the top of his speech.

“No party dares to invest enough in mental health care, prevention, early help for families and schools, even though we know it would pay for itself,” Oinas-Panuma said.

He hoped for a plan to be made across election periods and party lines to improve the well-being of children and young people.