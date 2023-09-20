Parliament | Opposition representatives left the health and safety committee meeting: “The discussion was not relevant”

The committee is dealing with the Disability Services Act. SDP’s Kim Berg and center’s Hilkka Kemppi accuse the governing parties of improper activity.

Several opposition MPs left the social and health committee meeting on Wednesday. They strongly criticize the government’s actions in postponing the entry into force of the Disability Services Act.

All the opposition parties represented in the social and health committee, i.e. Sdp, the centre, the greens and the Left Alliance, announced that they will organize a press conference on Wednesday at 1 pm, “which concerns the unprecedented and contrary to the principles of parliamentarism by the government parties during the committee hearing on the postponement of the Disability Services Act”.

About that wrote a member of parliament from the Social Democrats in the message service X (formerly Twitter). Kim BergMP from the Left Alliance Laura Meriluoto and a member of parliament from the centre Hilkka Kemppi

“In the committee, the government is running around with opportunities to act in such a way that high-quality legislative work suffers. The handling of the disability services was not proper,” Kemppi wrote in X.

“The ruling parties practically wiped the floor with the Constitutional Law Committee’s statement in the handling of the Disability Services Act in the Social Affairs and Health Committee, which is why we had to leave the committee meeting at the end of the meeting,” Berg wrote.

The government has proposed postponing the entry into force of the Disability Services Act so that the scope of the law can be specified. The beginning of 2025 is proposed as the new date of entry into force.

Social and health Ministry has resisted postponement of the entry into force of the law. It justified its position, among other things, by saying that the welfare regions have already prepared for the entry into force of the new law.

With the reform, disabled people’s right to services would be determined based on need, not diagnosis.

The news is updated.

Update 20.9. 12:40 p.m.: Information about the press conference and the fact that MP Laura Meriluoto also left the meeting was added to the news.