Parliament Opposition prepares to get EU emergency funding in parliament – stay supply

September 9, 2020
The federal government plans to convene a broader discussion board in September to think about the usage of restoration funding. A report on the plan might be submitted to Parliament in October.

Parliament will focus on the EU’s € 750 billion emergency funding package deal for the primary time in plenary as we speak, Wednesday. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) make an announcement to the Prime Minister to Parliament.

In his assertion, Marinin will clarify to MPs in additional element the content material of the emergency funding resolution made in July. HS exhibits the announcement that began at 2pm and the dialog that follows stay.

HS follows the phases of the dialog second by second.

