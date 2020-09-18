Parliament Opposition leaves interim question on government employment and economic policy – Live right now

According to basic Finns, the coronavirus is not the cause of additional indebtedness.

Opposition leaves an intermediate question on the rejection of the economic and employment objectives of the government program. The parliamentary questions of the Coalition Party, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement, ie the entire opposition, are involved in the intermediate question.

The parliamentary groups will hold a press conference on the intermediate issue on Friday morning at 10 am. HS will show the press conference live.

The government released its budget for next year on Wednesday. With its decisions, the government is aiming for 31,000 to 36,000 additional employees by the end of the decade at the latest, combined with the employment-enhancing measures it has already taken.

The intermediate question is the means by which the opposition measures the confidence enjoyed by the government or the minister in parliament. After the interlocutory debate, Parliament votes on the confidence of the government or the minister.

Opposition parties reviewed on Wednesday insufficient government decisions and excessive government debt. Next year’s budget deficit is EUR 10.8 billion.

For example, the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo characterized the results of riie as disappointing.

The Coalition Party said as early as the beginning of September, if the government is unable to take decisions in the budget debate on halting the debt cycle, a new employment target and solutions to improve competitiveness.

Later, other opposition parties joined the interlocutory issue.

“Korona is no excuse to do less and get more into debt. The road to indebtedness and tax increases is beginning to be completed in Finland, ”said the chairman of the Basic Finns’ Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio on a message service on Twitter on Thursday.