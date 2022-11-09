Parliament | On the public leaflets of the Parliament, there was a demonstration against the nature cover – the speaker asked to stop, the live broadcast continues

The government had great difficulty preparing an answer to the midterm question acceptable to the center.

Government answered on Wednesday the opposition’s interim question about Finland’s influence on the EU and the nature restoration regulation. There will be a debate on the matter in the plenary session of the parliament, which HS will broadcast live. We also follow it in text form moment by moment.

The interim question concerns the EU Commission’s proposal for a regulation on nature restoration. It has been left by all the opposition parties, i.e. the coalition, Basic Finns, Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt. In their opinion, the government has failed in influencing the EU.

The interim question is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which it can try to overthrow the government.

By the board is had great difficulties in the last few days prepare an answer suitable for the center for the intermediate question. In the end, it was achieved and the center’s parliamentary group also approved it.

The government’s answer is not Finland’s position on the EU proposal. It is decided by the parliament’s grand committee.

At the same time as the plenary session, a demonstration by environmental activists will be organized in front of the House of Parliament. It has been convened by the Luonto-Liitto forest group, Elokapina, Greenpeace and the Do not burn the future campaign.

Read more: The government is unlikely to fall, but today there is a colorful debate ahead – this is what the midterm drama is all about

Read the moment-by-moment follow-up here: