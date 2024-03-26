Portugal's Parliament began a new legislature this Tuesday (26), following the March 10 elections, with a majority of right-wing deputies, including 80 moderates from the winning coalition Democratic Alliance (AD), 50 nationalists from the Chega party and eight from the Liberal Initiative (IL).

The deputies arrived this morning at the Assembly of the Republic (Parliament), where they greeted each other and talked. The designated prime minister, Luís Montenegro, leader of the AD, and his collaborators sat in the government chairs, although he has not yet announced his Executive, who will take office on April 2.

In the absence of a president of the chamber, the session was opened by Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, leader of the main group that makes up the AD, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who was sitting next to Montenegro. In a brief speech, Miranda Sarmento welcomed the 230 deputies, “who are now taking office, without forgetting those who served this Assembly and the country in the last legislature, the 15th legislature, and who now do not return to their places as deputies, and thanked those who left office for the work they did for the country and the Portuguese people”.

Furthermore, he hoped that when this legislature ends, “in September 2028, the country will be better, more developed, richer, more prosperous and also more fair”.

Although Miranda Sarmento spoke of the end of the legislature in September 2028, the truth is that there are doubts that Montenegro and its future government will be able to conclude it due to its narrow victory over the Socialist Party, which has 78 seats, and its refusal to make a pact with Chega.

Miranda Sarmento gave way to the oldest member of parliament, António Filipe, from the Portuguese Communist Party, to preside over the session, pending the vote on Tuesday afternoon (26) on the PSD candidate for mayor, José Pedro Aguiar Branco. (With EFE Agency)