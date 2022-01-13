Al-Marimi added, in a press statement, that the Parliament’s Road Map Committee is in contact with parties and personalities about upcoming scenarios, and a final proposal regarding the election date may be reached before next Monday’s session, and the committee may request another week for consultations.

According to Al-Marimi, there are many consultations and opinions, and the final decision will be taken under the dome of Parliament. He pointed out that the interventions of some parties led to the postponement of the presidential elections that were scheduled for December 24, ruling out the possibility of holding the elections on January 24; Because the reasons for the delay (technical and security) still exist.

Regarding the proposed solutions, he indicated that all options are open to the House of Representatives, whether by reconsidering laws or re-forming institutions, and that if there is a long delay in the elections, a new government may be formed, as well as the re-formation of the Commission or others.

open scenarios

The constitutional law expert, Abdul Rahman Al-Jali, expects that what is being prepared through several local and international channels is in the context of reviving the idea of ​​a joint committee between Parliament and the Supreme Council of State. To review and revise the draft constitution.

According to Al-Jali, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, the Constitution Drafting Committee is legally considered to have lost the constitutional cover from several angles, including that it wrote the draft constitution after the end of the constitutional deadline of more than 3 years, and any outputs through this committee will be subject to challenge and legal overthrow. clear and worthy.

And political analyst Mahmoud bin Farraj considers that the return of Stephanie Williams to the position of Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the Libya file to the country “dragged the Libyan situation to many repercussions and open scenarios, including a return to the papers of the Dialogue Committee in Geneva, or consensus between the House of Representatives and the state, or between The House of Representatives and the Presidential Council, or that the House of Representatives take unilateral decisions.”

The UN official previously held the post of Acting UN Envoy to Libya in 2020.

Speaking to “Sky News Arabia”, he expressed his fear that all these scenarios will remain captive to the international community’s gaze and insistence on their implementation, while all the pledges of the international community and its institutions have not been implemented so far.

And last week witnessed the first move by European countries towards the repercussions of postponing the elections; where Italy held talks with France and the United States; To discuss the scenarios put forward in phone calls between the foreign ministers of the three countries.

While Libyans welcomed the step, some of them considered it “too late”, and it was necessary to be firm in supporting the holding of the elections as scheduled, which was scheduled for December 24.

Libyan analysts believe that Stephanie Williams did not give a strong indication of the seriousness of her role in getting out of this foggy stage in Libya to the elections stage and ensuring their integrity, stressing that the elections must be held “in the appropriate circumstances”; Which left it open.

Since the postponement of the presidential elections, most Libyan cities have witnessed demonstrations calling for elections as a way out of the chaos in the country.