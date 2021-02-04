Parliament Next week, Parliament will start investigating the travel expenses of the State Audit Office

The Parliamentary Audit Committee took the initiative to discuss the situation of VTV in the middle of the turmoil.

Parliamentary The Audit Committee intends to consider the situation of the State Audit Office VTV. Chairman of the Audit Committee Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (Green) states that the committee intends to examine the Agency’s internal control and risk management and whether the Agency has complied with the principles of good administration.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, this is done on the basis of public information. The Audit Committee may, on its own initiative, consider matters related to the supervision of state financial management.

Audit Committee Ilta-Sanomat told about Thursday’s meeting.

Iltalehti has previously reported the Director General of the Agency Tytti Yli-Viikarin have made a significant number of missions in recent years, but the Agency does not know how the accumulated flight points, ie the benefits granted to frequent flyers, have been used. According to state rules, points should be used when booking new missions. VTV has repeatedly pointed this out to other government agencies when monitoring them.

Iltalehti said earlier also that Yli-Viikari, together with another director of VTV, had entered into an agreement in which one of VTV’s employees received a salary for more than two years without any obligation to work.

Alanko-Kahiluoto According to the committee, an informal meeting was held on Thursday, at which it was unanimously agreed that a formal hearing on the matter would begin next Wednesday.

“We first consult the auditors of Parliament,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto. “We hear how they have audited VTV’s internal controls. We also highlight whether and how travel expenses and travel rules have been audited. After that, we will continue to consult with experts and ask for more detailed explanations and information. ”

Parliament oversees the state’s financial management and compliance with the state budget. This is precisely the task of the Audit Committee, and its remit is wide-ranging.

The committee also evaluates those who have applied for the position of VTV’s CEO before the election.

Public finances The Audit Office is supervised by the committee so that it receives an annual opinion from the auditors of the Parliament on the financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors, the accounts and the administration of the National Audit Office.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, in their most recent opinion, the auditors did not find any criticism of the agency’s activities. The Audit Committee made an opinion on the basis of the opinion report, which will be debated today, Thursday, in the plenary session of Parliament. According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, travel issues did not arise in the consultations related to the report.

“Of course, we would have caught on to them and heard the experts if the auditors had noticed something,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, the Audit Committee has in previous periods discussed VTV’s well-being at work.

“There has been poor job satisfaction there, so the committee has consulted staff associations about it. It has been a special focus of our attention. ”