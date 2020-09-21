On Sunday, while the Rajya Sabha was in the news due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha went on till midnight in a very peaceful manner. The House was then adjourned till 3 pm on Monday. In the Lok Sabha proceedings that lasted till 12.36 pm, members discussed important issues of public interest. Due to uproar in the Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of Lok Sabha started from 4 pm instead of 3 pm. There was a delay of one hour in the commencement of the proceedings but it was 5.36 hours more than the scheduled time. Due to Kovid, the time for the proceedings of Lok Sabha is fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the zero hour proceedings with the consent of all the members and raised important issues of public interest to 88 members. The special thing is that many ministers and MPs were present in the House till the end of the proceedings. During this period, the Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Lok Sabha under which there is a provision of 30 percent reduction in the salary and allowances of MPs due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 18 September itself. In addition, the Qualified Financial Contracts Bilateral Netting Bill, 2020 (The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020), National Defense University Bill 2020 and The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020 also passed from the lower house of Parliament.

Discussion on Kovid-19 epidemic

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker made his statement before the start of ‘Discussion on Kovid-19 epidemic in the country’. He said that the country will control the corona virus through discussion and mutual coordination. Initiating the discussion on Kovid-19, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the condition of Corona in the country is much worse than the whole world. He said, “Neither we could stop the spread of the virus nor were we able to maintain the pace of the economy. GDP has gone to minus for the first time in 41 years.

Important information on the corona vaccine

At the same time, giving new information on the Kovid vaccine, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan told the House that more than four Corona virus vaccines in the country are in advanced stage of pre-clinical trials. He said, ‘In India, we have helped in the testing of all 30 vaccine candidates. Three of these are in advanced trials of Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3. More than four vaccine candidates are in the advanced stage of pre-clinical trials.

Corona Warriors concern

During the session, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla urged the Central Government to extend the insurance scheme for Kovid Warriors by one year. He said, ‘The insurance cover for Kovid Warriors will end by the end of this month. I appeal that the insurance scheme be extended for 1 year. Two Congress and one CPI (M) MP gave notice of adjournment on different issues in Lok Sabha.