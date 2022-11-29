Parliament | Nature conservation law watered down: The center sided with the opposition

The central chairman ordered the government parties out of the environment committee meeting. The Greens may not agree to accept the support of around one hundred million euros for rural areas, which the center is pushing.

The government The lines broke up again when the environment committee voted on the nature conservation law on Tuesday.

Together with the opposition, the center demanded, among other things, the removal of two sections from the law, even though the center’s parliamentary group and ministerial group approved them last spring.

The Nature Conservation Act was negotiated for months in the spring, during which the center was able to significantly dilute, among other things, the legal bills pushed by the greens.

In the environmental committee, the government parties lost 8–9 votes to the opposition parties.

Before the vote, the centrist chairman of the environmental committee Hanna Kosonen ordered the governing parties out of the meeting while the center together with the opposition edited their own statement.

“The situation was completely exceptional. I have never experienced something like this before, and I never imagined that I would experience MPs being ordered out of a parliamentary committee meeting,” says the Green MP and committee member Emma Kari.

Read more: The new law would, among other things, tighten the protection of streams, dunes and nesting sites – strong opposition from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry

of HS according to the information, the center’s parliamentary group held a meeting on Monday evening, where the MP in particular won Anne Kalmarin a strongly driven line softens significantly the law introduced by the government to the parliament.

Some of the centrists would have liked the party to no longer sway the government’s ability to act, at least with regard to the Nature Conservation Act.

The government’s ability to act is based on the fact that the governing parties jointly defend the laws brought by the government to the parliament.

According to HS information, the center announced its group’s position to the governing parties on Monday evening. The prime minister’s party Sdp still tried to get the center to defend the government’s bill on Monday.

Central MP Anne Kalmari.

Environmental Committee the meeting started on Tuesday at 10 o’clock.

The center’s action in the committee probably means that the Greens will not agree to accept the roughly one hundred million euros in support for rural areas that the center is pushing.

Otherwise, the support would probably have gone through.

“The center now seems to be breaking away from government cooperation for good,” says a government source.

The center and according to the opposition parties, the sections dealing with endangered habitats should be completely removed from the law. Those sections are 64 and 65.

In the government’s proposal, it is proposed that an endangered habitat type can be defined as a habitat type whose risk of disappearing from nature is at least high.

In addition, the government proposes that the authorities must take endangered habitat types and endangered species into account in their decision-making. The centre, the coalition, the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats therefore do not want these proposals into law.

There is a section in the government’s presentation that lists 13 different habitat types. According to the section, the Center for Business, Transport and Environment (ely-keskus) can decide to protect an occurrence belonging to these habitat types if it is important for the preservation of the protected habitat type.

According to the center and the opposition parties, this section should be the only way to protect natural habitats in the Nature Conservation Act. Among the 13 habitat types are limestone cliffs, sandy beaches and walnut thickets.

The government the ranks already broke when the Agriculture and Forestry Committee voted on the Nature Conservation Act on November 25. However, the environmental committee’s report is more important, as it is the main report of the law.

Read more: The lines split again: The governing parties have three different views on the nature conservation law in the committee

At that time, the board voted in the committee in three different ways. The center ended up in the majority with the opposition parties, while the Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Rkp made their own dissenting opinion, and the greens still had theirs.

Already at that time, the center objected to the section of the law, according to which serpentine rocks, pebbles and gravel pits, as well as the open dunes of the coast, are habitat types that must not be destroyed or weakened. According to the parties, this would lead to the automatic protection of these habitats, which would reduce the power of landowners.

For example, the greens think that the article is not so categorical.