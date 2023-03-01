Parliament | MPs will vote on NATO membership in the afternoon

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) estimated on Tuesday that the proposal will be accepted with clear numbers.

Parliament will vote on Wednesday on Finland’s NATO membership. The plenary session of the Parliament, where the vote will take place, starts at 2 p.m.

The formal bill on the matter was discussed in the plenary session yesterday, when individual members of parliament proposed its rejection. That led to a vote.

Rejection presented Markus Mustajärvi (left), and it was worth it Johannes Yrttiaho (left).

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) estimated on Tuesday that this time too, the motion would get the approval of the MPs with clear numbers.

Parliament voted to apply for NATO membership last spring. At that time, a considerable majority of MPs supported the application. As many as 188 MPs supported applying for membership, while there were only 8 opponents.

After approval by the Parliament, the approval of membership goes through the government to the president. President Sauli Niinistö has said that he intends to strengthen the national NATO legislation as soon as the parliament has approved it.

Finland cannot become a full member of NATO until all current members of the alliance have ratified its application. All other countries except Turkey and Hungary accepted membership last year.