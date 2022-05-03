Parliament MP Suldaan Said Ahmed says he has used Parliament’s taxi card for leisure trips – Parliament’s Administrative Director: Security reasons behind

Said Ahmed says that he will reimburse Parliament for those taxi trips that are clearly not related to the performance of the parliamentary task. According to Pertti Rauhio, the administrative director of the parliament, the parliament has no information on the basis of which Said Ahmed had misused the taxi card.

Congressman Suldan Said Ahmed (left) says that he also used a taxi card issued by Parliament for leisure trips.

Said Ahmed told about it on his social media channels on Tuesday shortly before Iltalehti published a report on the use of taxis by MPs. article. According to Iltalehti’s report, Said Ahmed in Suldaan is by far the most active taxi user in Parliament and made 212 taxi trips in September – March.

Last autumn, he became the deputy mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki Said Ahmed, who has replaced (left) in parliament, says on social media that he has used a taxi card for some leisure trips. She also says she paid for her mother’s trip with a parliamentary taxi card.

Said Ahmed justifies his use of the taxi card on the grounds that he has been the subject of many threats both during and before the parliamentary term. He says in his update that the Parliamentary Security Department has instructed him to avoid public transport because of the threat to him.

“I am also a Member of Parliament in the evenings and on weekends, and I am under threat at all times. Because I have avoided using public transport for safety reasons, I have also used taxis for some leisure trips, ”says Said Ahmed in a public hearing. In its Facebook update.

Said Ahmed says in its update that it will reimburse the taxi journeys that are not clearly related to the performance of the parliamentary task.

“We sit down with the parliamentary administration and go through the lines line by line. In the future, I will pay for my leisure taxi ride myself, ”he writes.

“I now find that I also acted against the instructions when I paid with a taxi card for an interview with my mother for a trip home, which was done for the two of us. Of course, I will pay this passage back to Parliament, ”says Said Ahmed.

Deputies may use a taxi at the expense of Parliament in tasks related to parliamentary work when the use of public transport would cause unnecessary waste of time or would be otherwise inconvenient or when the use of a taxi is necessary for security reasons.

Taxis are not allowed for journeys between home and parliament.

Parliamentary administrative director Pertti Rauhio tells HS that in some situations security reasons override the travel rules of other MPs.

Rauhio emphasizes that usually Parliament does not comment on issues related to the security of an individual Member of Parliament. However, he opens the matter, as MP Said Ahmed himself has spoken publicly about his use of taxis and the reasons for it.

“It’s true that there have been security reasons behind it, and that’s when we really hope it [taksia] used. The safety of the representative is a priority, ”says Rauhio.

According to Rauhio, for security reasons, a Member of Parliament may even be instructed to take a taxi at the expense of Parliament to travel between home and Parliament, even though the travel rules prohibit it.

“We have no information that he misused the taxi card,” Rauhio says.

“In particular, I would like to remind you that what is representative work is a very broad concept.”

Deputies taxi rides rose to public debate a few years ago when Iltalehti reported to the then MP Jani Toivolan (Green) has made an exceptional number of taxi journeys funded by Parliament.

After the matter went public Toivola announced his return to the taxi costs which he had invoiced to Parliament but which he should have paid himself.

Correction 3.5. at 20.06: The story previously read incorrectly that the Parliamentary Security Department had instructed Suldaan Said Ahmed to use public transport. According to Said Ahmed, he was instructed to avoid public transport because of the threat to him.