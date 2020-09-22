The Rajya Sabha MPs have ended the sit-in (mps end protest) but will boycott the Rajya Sabha till the suspension of the MPs is over. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House until the suspension of the eight members is canceled.Ghulam Nabi Azad said that we will boycott the Parliament session till the government accepts our three demands. The first demand is to bring in another bill under which no one can buy crops below MSP. The second demand is that the Swaminathan should be decided under the formula recommended by the Commission and government agencies like FCI should not buy crops below MSP.Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain said that all opposition parties boycotted the rest of the session. He said that all MPs are ending the strike and will boycott the rest of the session of Parliament. He said that we did not just want the suspension of MPs but we also wanted a vote on the agriculture bill but nothing is happening because the chairman is not ready to listen to anyone.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, ‘I am a senior member of Parliament, I have apologized for what happened in the House, but I did not get any response. I found it very insulting. My party has decided to boycott the entire session.