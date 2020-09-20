Corona virus cases are once again rising in the country. Increased Corona cases could also have an impact on the Parliament session. In such a situation, discussions are being done to reduce the duration of the Parliament session. On Saturday, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha was chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In the meeting, it has been agreed that the House proceedings should be concluded before the scheduled meeting in view of the danger of Corona. Let us know that the term of the current session of Parliament has been fixed till 1 October.In the committee meeting, it was decided that after the completion of the necessary law related work of the government, the proceedings of the House should be abolished. According to information received from the sources, the session of Parliament can be over only one week before its scheduled time. The government’s first priority is to get parliament’s approval on all the 11 ordinances that were promulgated in the Corona period. There are also three important ordinances related to farmers in these ordinances, which have caused uproar in many states of the country. Of the total 11 ordinances, 7 have been passed by the Lok Sabha while 4 have been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

So far 162 people have been infected with Corona

The monsoon season of Sansda started on 14 September. Till now, apart from 30 MPs, the staff of Parliament have also been infected with Corona virus. Recently two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP have also died from Corona. On the other hand, 2 cabinet ministers have also been infected with Corona.