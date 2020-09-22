Tue, 22 Sep 2020 09:39:19 (IST) On the other hand, the proceedings of Rajya Sabha are going on. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is currently in the chair.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 09:35:32 (IST) Meanwhile, PM Modi has praised Deputy Chairman Harivansh. PM Modi tweeted- ‘Harivansh ji has taken tea for those who attacked and humiliated him. It shows his greatness. ‘

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 09:26:13 (IST) Deputy Chairman Harivansh has also written letters to President Ram Nath Kovind and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in this context.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 09:23:44 (IST) Distressed by the uproar in Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh will sit on a day’s fast. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behavior with him in the house by… https://t.co/JqdONTHpNw & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600745971000

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:37:55 (IST) When they come to our house, we will play a personal relationship, but here we are sitting for the farmers, so this is not the time to have this personal relationship. We want this black law to be withdrawn: Sanjay Singh, AAP

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:37:46 (IST) The MPs who were sitting on the dharna refused to drink tea from Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who is sitting on the dharna, said – When thousands of farmers of the country are against this black law on the hungry and thirsty roads, then how can we have a personal relationship with anyone here.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:09:42 (IST) Annoyed by the uproar by opposition MPs, Speaker Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that whatever happened was a dark day for democracy. The Deputy Chairman was abused, the bills were torn.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:09:08 (IST) The suspended MPs include Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Rajiv Satav of Congress, KK Ragesh of CPI (M), Syed Nasir Hussain of Congress, Ripun Bora of Congress, Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress and CPI (M ) Of Elmaram Karim.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:57:29 (IST) Let us tell you that these MPs have been suspended from the proceedings of the House for misbehaving with the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and creating ruckus in the House.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:56:32 (IST) Rajivya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took tea for 8 MPs sitting on the dharna and held talks.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:55:20 (IST) Deputy Speaker Harivansh arrived with tea for MPs sitting on a dharna in the Parliament complex.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:40:04 (IST) In the night, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor went to meet the MPs sitting on the dharna.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:39:07 (IST) After the suspension, angry MPs sat on a dharna in the premises of the House.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:38:44 (IST) On Monday, Speaker Venkaiah Naidu suspended the 8 MPs who created a ruckus on Sunday from the proceedings of the House for the remaining session.

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 07:38:08 (IST) Today is the 9th day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Many important issues can be discussed in both the Houses.