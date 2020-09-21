Parliament on Monday approved the Epidemic Amendment Bill, which proposes to provide protection to health workers battling epidemics. Responding to the discussion on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that for the last 3-4 years, our government has been continuously adopting a holistic and inclusive initiative in dealing with topics like epidemics.Dr. Harshvardhan said, in this direction the government is working on the formulation of ‘National Public Health Act’. He said that the Law Department had suggested to know the views of the states in this regard. The Union Minister said, “In the first two years we got suggestions only from four states Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. We have got suggestions from 14 states right now. ”The Minister for Health and Family Welfare said that the process of preparing the proposed National Public Health Act is in progress. He mentioned several other works in relation to research on viruses, including the preparation of genome series.

The war against Corona has been going on for the last 9 months

He said that in the last 9 months, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, together with the states, campaigned against Kovid. The Prime Minister himself interacted with the Chief Ministers of the states several times. Following the Minister’s reply, the House approved it on Monday, rejecting the amendments of some members. The Upper House approved the Pandemic (Amendment) Bill a few days ago. The bill was replaced by a related ordinance. The ordinance in this regard was issued in April. It is noteworthy that through this bill, the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 has been amended. It has been proposed to provide protection to health workers battling pandemics. Also, the Bill also provides for expanding the powers of the Central Government to prevent the spread of diseases.

Learn what the health workers got?

It provides for penalties and penalties for obstructing the performance of duties that harm, injure, damage or threaten the lives of health workers and damage or damage to the property or documents of healthcare personnel. Under this, a provision of fine up to a maximum of five lakh rupees and a maximum punishment of seven years has been made. Taking part in the discussion on the bill in the lower house, Kodikunnil Suresh of Congress said that this government is not paying attention to the doctors, nurses, health workers and ASHA workers, while calling them “Corona warriors”. He, however, praised the health minister and his team for the day-to-day efforts to deal with the corona virus epidemic. He said that problems of doctors and semi-medical personnel should be taken care of.