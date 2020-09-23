Wed, 23 Sep 2020 17:30:57 (IST) See, opposition MPs are protesting against the Agriculture Bill. #WATCH Opposition MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against the recently passed agricultural bills https://t.co/ZFPnvacqbu & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600862039000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 17:14:52 (IST) Opposition parties are protesting against agricultural bills in the Parliament House complex. Delhi: Opposition MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against the recently passed agricultural bills https://t.co/kLC2ufugWn & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600861138000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 16:58:15 (IST) The opposition is angry with the government for getting the bill passed in Parliament. A dharna demonstration is also going on in Parliament House Officer.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 16:56:00 (IST) After 5 pm, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is scheduled to meet the President.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 15:07:19 (IST) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad also met the President today on the issue of Agriculture Bill.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 14:32:29 (IST) Delhi: TMC and TRS MPs demonstrated near Gandhi Murthy in Parliament premises on the issue of Agriculture Bill. Delhi: TMC & amp; TRS MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over agriculture Bills https://t.co/tQKzW9xeZM & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600851441000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 14:12:24 (IST) The Rajya Sabha monsoon session ended prematurely due to Corona. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were to last until October 1.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 14:01:49 (IST) Appropriation No. 3 and Appropriation No. 4 Bill back from Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on 18 September.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 14:00:04 (IST) The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 13:47:01 (IST) Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral objected to not including Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill. Unfortunate that Punjabi isn & # 39; t being included in this bill, as an official language in J & amp; K. Punjabi is the richest… https://t.co/AGoS9fsUpb & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600848059000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 13:38:14 (IST) Uttarakhand: State Congress President Pritam Singh reached the Assembly by tractor in protest of the Agriculture Bill. Today is the one-day monsoon session of the assembly. Uttarakhand: State Congress President Pritam Singh arrived at the state legislative assembly on a tractor, as a mar… https://t.co/cazWiyBQ2u & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600847663000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 13:31:37 (IST) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Industrial Relations Code and Social Security Code 2020 passed from Rajya Sabha. Yesterday passed from Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha passes the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code… https://t.co/Um5CbU3MQE & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600846938000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 13:03:32 (IST) MPs from opposition parties wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu demanding not to pass 3 bills related to labor. Demand not to pass the bill in the absence of opposition.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 12:53:12 (IST) See, opposition MPs marched in Parliament to protest against the Agriculture Bill. #WATCH: MPs of Opposition parties march in Parliament premises in protest over farm bills. Placards of & # 39; Save Farmer… https://t.co/og6Gnfa85Z & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600845124000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 12:07:57 (IST) Members of opposition parties who boycotted the Rajya Sabha session met in the chamber of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Meeting on further strategies MPs of Opposition parties which boycotted the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, meet at the chamber of Leader of Opposit… https://t.co/3GJ8LfGZJK & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600842526000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:58:21 (IST) Bialutral netting of classified financial contracts bill passed from Rajya Sabha. Pasay was passed from Lok Sabha on 20 September Rajya Sabha passes the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. Lok Sabha had passed the Bi… https://t.co/KvpButl4Mq & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600841134000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:56:00 (IST) The President gave the opposition delegation time to meet on the issue of the Agriculture Bill. The delegation will meet the President at 5 pm today. Only 5 opposition leaders allowed to meet due to Corona.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:50:34 (IST) Corona attack on monsoon session, may be over 8 days before

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 10:40:38 (IST) Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill passed by Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 21 September. Rajya Sabha passes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on 21… https://t.co/n66Z59EDxK & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1600837569000

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 10:14:57 (IST) Opposition MPs will meet today in the office of Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress in the Parliament complex.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 09:41:43 (IST) Meeting of Opposition MPs boycotting the Rajya Sabha session at the house of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 09:23:10 (IST) Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muralidhar proposed to end the session of Rajya Sabha in Rajya Sabha today. On this, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the government may propose to end the session, but the final decision will be taken by the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 09:14:51 (IST) The action of Rajya Sabha has started. Today is the 10th day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 08:38:05 (IST) Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai gave a notice of zero hours in Rajya Sabha to reconsider disinvestment in LIC.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 08:36:13 (IST) RJD MP Manoj Jha gave notice of zero hour in Rajya Sabha. Demand for health insurance for voters in upcoming assembly elections in states.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 08:02:06 (IST) Jagdambika Pal of BJP said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that many viruses are coming from birds and animals in humans. In such a situation there is a need to regulate the market of cattle and meat.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 07:56:36 (IST) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that a population control law should be enacted in the country and uniform civil code should be implemented. He also said during the Zero Hour in the House that the government should make a system that those who convert from Scheduled Tribes should not get reservation.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 07:56:00 (IST) See, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha broke the one-day fast. After the uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, deputies chairman of the Rajya Sabha went on a fast on Tuesday.

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 07:55:26 (IST) The opposition is boycotting the proceedings of the House to demand the suspension of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs. On Tuesday, opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha in support of the farmers bill and support of suspended MPs.