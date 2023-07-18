Parliament | Ministers’ backgrounds are not checked, but Supo investigates assistants – This is how political cabinets are monitored

The security police conducts security checks on decision-makers’ assistants, but not on the decision-makers themselves.

17.7. 17:00 | Updated 8:37 am

Authorities do not basically check the backgrounds of ministers and MPs, the Secretary General of the Parliament Maija-Leena Paavola tells.

Investigating the personal history of ministers came into the public debate when Petteri Orpon (kok) former minister of economy in the government Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) suspected far-right connections came to light in the media.

Among other things, Junnila had spoken about “climate abortions” in Africa, appeared at far-right events and hinted in her election ads and social media to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

Junnila won the confidence of the parliament in the vote of confidence, but decided to resign from the position of minister.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service does not conduct security clearances for ministers and their backgrounds are not checked separately.

Supo conducts security assessments for people working in positions that require special trust, such as police officers.

According to Maija-Leena Paavola, getting to know the backgrounds of politicians is the responsibility of parties and voters.

“Once elected to parliament, we have no legislative basis to investigate the representative’s background,” says Paavola.

“ The idea of ​​security clearances for members of parliament met with opposition from members of parliament.

Although there are no special investigations of the elected politicians themselves, their political assistants go through Supo’s cause.

When the minister’s state secretary is recruited, Supo conducts an extensive security clearance. Special assistants to ministers and assistants to MPs are subject to a basic security clearance and a clearance of foreign affiliations.

The reason is that many political aides wield significant power and handle confidential information. HS cleared in a big way in his story Sanna Marini (sd) activities of government assistants.

The purpose of the security clearance is to prevent information important to Finland’s security from being leaked to, for example, foreign intelligence services.

The investigation takes into account, among other things, criminal history, links to extremist movements, financial difficulties and other factors that may expose a person to external pressure.

In an extensive security investigation, Supo also investigates, among other things, the person’s family and kinship relationships.

Although politicians themselves are mostly not investigated, the parliamentary intelligence control committee is an exception to the rule. The committee monitors, among other things, the intelligence activities of the security police and the defense forces.

The data protection officer of the parliament finds out whether there is information about the member of parliament of the committee in Supo’s register, and if necessary informs the representative, the chairman of this parliamentary group and the general secretary of the parliament.

When the intelligence legislation was created in 2018, Supo was originally supposed to conduct an extensive security clearance of every member and deputy member of the committee.

The idea was met with opposition from MPs. Politicians liked the idea is frowned upon, because the task of the committee members is to monitor Supo’s operations.

In 2022, Supo conducted more than 97,000 safety inspections, of which approximately 400 were extensive.