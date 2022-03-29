Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Parliament Member of Parliament Ilkka Kanerva says that he is on sick leave

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World Europe
According to Iltalehti, Kanerva has not chaired meetings of the Defense Committee since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Coalition Party Member of Parliament, Chairman of the Defense Committee Ilkka Kanerva says she is on sick leave.

Kanerva spoke about it Tuesday night on Twitter after Iltalehti newsKanerva has not chaired meetings of the Defense Committee since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

“There has been a debate about my absence from Parliament. I am currently on sick leave, but I am relentlessly following the situation in Ukraine and the changes in security policy, ”Kanerva wrote in a Twitter post.

Instead of Kanerva, the meetings of the Defense Committee have been chaired by the Vice Chairman of the Committee Jari Ronkainen (ps), Iltalehti says.

According to Kanerva, an important debate is underway to strengthen Finland’s security.

