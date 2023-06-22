Parliament | Mauri Peltokangas to head the administrative committee

Laura Huhtasaari was elected vice-chairperson of the large committee and Wille Rydma of the constitutional law committee.

Basic Finns vice chairman Mauri Peltokangas becomes the head of the management committee. The administrative committee deals with immigration matters, among other things.

The parliamentary group of Basic Finns decided on Thursday about the chairmen of the committees.

He will start as chairman of the finance committee Sakari Park, who is scheduled to take over the position of Minister of Economy in the middle of the government term. On Tuesday, the Minister of Economic Affairs was appointed Vilhelm Junnila.

He will start as the chairman of the legal committee Juho Eerola, who has previously worked, among other things, as the deputy speaker of the parliament. The chairmanship of the Agriculture and Forestry Committee is shared by Jenna Simula and Ritva “Kike” Elomaa in such a way that both work in the position for half of the parliamentary term.

Other e.g. becomes vice-chairman of the large committee dealing with EU affairs Laura Huhtasaariwho was his party’s MEP in 2019–2023.

The vice-chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee was elected Will Rydmanvice chairman of the audit committee Veijo Niemi and vice-chairman of the education committee Ari Koponen.