Parliament Matti Vanhanen was elected Speaker of Parliament – Live broadcast in progress

Anu Vehviläinen (center), who has been the Speaker of Parliament since the summer of 2020, did not apply for a post.

Matti Vanhanen (center) rises back to the position of Speaker of Parliament. Vanhanen was elected Speaker of the Parliamentary Plenary on Tuesday.

The next item is the vote on the Vice-Presidents.

The Bureau will hold a press conference at 2.30 pm HS shows it live.

Parliamentary the president changed as he took over from summer 2020 Anu Vehviläinen (center) did not apply for a post in the post.

Vehviläinen was elected President when Vanhanen unexpectedly resigned as Minister of Finance in June 2020. Katri Kulmunin (Central) to resign as Minister.

Vanhanen is a former prime minister and former chairman of the center. In addition, he has served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Defense. Vanhanen first served as a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 2010. He returned to Parliament in 2015.

Of the Presidents the election launched the spring session of parliament. The opening of the parliament will be held on Wednesday. Due to the corona situation, exceptionally without invited guests and evening events.

President Sauli Niinistö and Vanhanen’s speeches can be followed remotely.