Parliament Matti Marttunen, Committee Adviser to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, will become Chief of Staff of the Ombudsman’s Office

Marttunen has recently been a prominent figure in Parliament as the committee’s adviser to the Constitutional Affairs Committee, as the committee has had to take a position on a number of difficult and widely debated issues.

Parliamentary ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen has appointed a committee adviser to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Matti Marttusen Chief of Staff of the Ombudsman’s Office.

Marttunen will take office on March 1, 2021.

He has served, among other things, as the head of the office of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and as the secretary of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. He holds a Doctor of Laws and an Associate Judge.

26 people applied for the position of Chief of Staff.

The role of the Chief of Staff of the Office of the Ombudsman is to lead and develop the administration of the Office and to ensure its effectiveness. The Chief of Staff also acts as rapporteur and, at the order of the Ombudsman, as a decision-maker in administrative matters.

His role is also to act as rapporteur on legality issues.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs As committee adviser, Marttunen has recently been a prominent figure in Parliament, as the committee has had to take a position on a number of difficult and widely debated issues.

The role of the committee councilor was discussed before Christmas by the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) in the context of ministerial responsibility.

A dispute broke out in Parliament, when representatives of Haavisto ‘s own party, the Greens, were considered to have criticized the committee council. The Greens were criticized among other parties and the criticism of the committee councilor was considered exceptional.