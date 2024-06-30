Parliament | Martin Paasi, an economic expert who entered politics, is “horribly right-wing” – in the Parliament, he wants to lead Finland to a career of growth

Martin Paasi, who became familiar from the investment podcast, will start his job as a member of parliament in July. Concern about Finland’s economy brought him to politics. It feels like politics lacks ambition, says Paasi.
To become a Member of Parliament rising Martin Paasi (kok) starts his political career with a humble statement.
“I don’t understand anything about politics.”
“I just thought that now that I have studied some kind of profession, or an understanding, maybe I could put it to work,” he says about his political background.
#Parliament #Martin #Paasi #economic #expert #entered #politics #horribly #rightwing #Parliament #lead #Finland #career #growth
