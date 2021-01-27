After years of chaotic demonstrations and the accumulation of cases of police violence, the Socialists and Allies group had obtained the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry on the maintenance of order chaired by the deputy LaREM Jean-Michel Fauvergue. In addition to a few innovative measures to improve investigations in the event of police brutality and the relaxation of provisions judicially punishing demonstrators, the report, presented this Wednesday, January 27, embraces the very security vision of Jean-Michel Fauvergue, ex-boss of the Raid and co-rapporteur of the “global security” law.

Sure of himself, he claimed and assumed to “Fight”, Wednesday on the occasion of a press conference at the National Assembly, the expression “police violence”: “We are not talking about teacher violence, medical violence. (…) We allowed this term to be inserted and we must continue to fight it. It does not exist. “

Open up inspection services to outside staff

After being satisfied with this report drawing up “Development prospects to be deepened in order to guarantee optimal freedom of demonstration”, MPs have indicated that they advocate… the use of drones to monitor protesters, in the same spirit of the “comprehensive security” law. For parliamentarians, it is a question of supervising an existing practice which was suspended by the Council of State because of its illegal nature for the time being. A recommendation also aims to authorize the direct exploitation by the hierarchy of the images recorded by the pedestrian cameras of the police officers. “This real-time transmission is very serious (…). The command center will be able to inform the field agents directly about the identity of the activists at the scene of the demonstration ”, alerted rebellious France during the examination of the law of “global security”. The parliamentary committee thus adopts certain provisions of a highly contested text, which brought together thousands of people in the street.

Regarding weapons, the prohibition of the use of defense bullet launchers (LBD), although the cause of mutilation, is not recommended. Their suspension has however been requested on several occasions by the former Defender of Rights Jacques Toubon, the League of Human Rights and many unions, including the CGT. The only nuance: the authors of the report propose that the police should no longer be authorized to use them during “Crowd movements”, “except in the event of riot or serious danger”. “It is far from sufficient and there is nothing on the de-encircling grenades, while people have lost an eye”, regrets Anne-Sophie Simpere, from Amnesty France.

On the other hand, among the ambitious proposals, we note the desire to decompartmentalize the IGPN and the General Inspectorate of the National Gendarmerie (IGGN) by opening their offices and management positions. “To external personnel”. Such a measure would be an upheaval for these inspection services accustomed to working in isolation. MEPs also propose that the Defender of Rights can directly contact the control services to launch administrative inquiries. So far, only the Ministry of the Interior can order the IGPN to launch this type of investigation. And the report to suggest that “These inspection services are placed directly under the authority of the Minister of the Interior, rather than attached to the General Directorate of the police or the gendarmerie”.

Will these tips be acted upon? Anne-Sophie Simpere recalls that the conclusions of the previous parliamentary commission on the maintenance of order, created after the death of Rémi Fraisse in 2014, have remained a dead letter, except for the very repressive provisions. “The situation has worsened since then, she warns. If deputies are determined to improve protection of the right to demonstrate, there are things to do and that requires mobilizing elected officials. “ Among these measures, essential for a republican police force and defended by the associations, figure prominently the ban on certain weapons or even a fundamental reform of the IGPN.