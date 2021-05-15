Parliament Lipponen Ylee: The government should also have participated properly in the stimulus package debate

Lipponen considers Finland’s outcome of the negotiations to be excellent.

Former prime minister Paavo Lipponen (sd) criticizes the debate in Parliament this week on the EU’s recovery packages. The government should also have been more involved in the discussion and justified the solution, Lipponen said In Yle’s Ykkösaamu.

According to Lipponen, this was not a real debate in Parliament, where there are different opinions and they are discussed properly.

“One group performs as if it would like to educate the vast majority of the entire parliament,” he described the activities of basic Finns.

Lipponen According to him, the role of the Speakers of Parliament has become more difficult in the current operating culture.

“That’s when I should [eduskunta]groups come to the rescue. After all, it will not be anything, ”if one group speaks one after the other, even in a normal situation. There, we need to promote a proper debate, as in Question Time.

The debate on the EU recovery package ended in Parliament this morning. Opposition to the recovery package, the Basic Finns protracted the debate from Tuesday.