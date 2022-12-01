Parliament | Legislative leader: The vote on the controversial nature conservation law is moving to next week

The Green Party’s Maria Ohisalo said she expects that the center could still return to the government’s line in the nature conservation law. According to Annika Saariko, the center will not bend.

Government parties the tearing proposal to amend the Nature Conservation Act will proceed to the plenary session of the Parliament today.

However, the content of the law is not scheduled to be voted on until Wednesday of next week, says the legislative leader of the parliament Tuula Kulovesi for HS. According to him, a deputy speaker has been tentatively agreed on the matter Antti Rinne (sd) with.

At the earliest, an important vote could have been organized already tomorrow, Friday.

Postponing the vote allows the five leaders of the government to have time to meet before then. Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo has said that he expects that the center will return to the government front in the vote.

“The center can show that it is still evaluating trust by being behind the government’s joint proposal,” Ohisalo said.

Chairman of the Centre, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko on the other hand, has said that the center will not back down from its position on the Nature Conservation Act.

Nature Conservation Act the extensive reform made headlines on tuesday, when the governing party center voted in the environment committee together with the opposition parties to change the government’s previous proposal.

In the environmental committee’s report, sections concerning endangered habitats were removed from the proposal.

Next on Wednesday of the week, the content of the presentation is to be voted on. That is when it will be decided whether the article changes outlined by the opposition and the center in the environment committee will be implemented.

The government’s original position could still win if the center ended up voting with the other government parties in the plenary session.

The final approval or rejection of the reform of the Nature Conservation Act will be voted on three days after the first reading on Wednesday at the earliest.

Dissension has become a bigger question than the law about the government’s ability to function. It has been said from other government parties that the negotiations on, for example, the support package for the agriculture and health and social services sectors will not progress for the time being due to a lack of trust.

The Greens have demanded a meeting of the chairmen of the governing parties. Ohisalo and the chairman of the green parliamentary group Atte Harjanten according to which nothing will progress in the government before this.