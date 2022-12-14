Not just in the spring, but right now. A large part of the House believes that the government should take immediate action to prevent possible hearing damage in young people. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) does not like this and first wants to talk to the parties that offer amplified music. “They have shown leadership and deserve a conversation.”

The House of Representatives today entered into a debate with Van Ooijen about, among other things, the Health Council’s report, which states that the maximum noise level at festivals and dance parties must be lowered. This requires a more binding approach than the voluntary approach that has now been agreed with pop venues and festivals, among others, according to SP, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, PvdA and CDA.

In the debate with the State Secretary, these parties clearly form one front. The message is: Van Ooijen does too little and takes the event sector too much into account. “We see many conflicting interests in this subject,” Mohammed Mohandis (PvdA) notes. “But the situation is serious. We really need to take steps now. I no longer believe in the non-commitment that we agreed with each other.” CDA member Anne Kuik agrees: “A lot of young people have a maddening ringing in their ears. We now have to press ahead with legislation, the need is high.”

"We need to speed up", Eva van Esch of the Party for the Animals (PvdD) expresses the feeling of many factions. Van Ooijen acknowledges that more needs to be done with regard to tackling hearing damage, but he maintains his position to study the advice in more detail and to discuss it with the parties involved. What they fear must be taken into account in policy-making. "I am getting signals that a reduction in the decibel standard will have an impact on the music industry. Some bands may no longer come to the Netherlands. I first want to know what the effects of the measures are and then I will make a decision." Any measures will come too late for the coming festival season, Van Ooijen assures.

In order to prevent hearing damage, the government has made agreements with music venues, festivals and cinemas, among others, about measures to limit noise. A notable absentee from this consultation is the hospitality industry, which deliberately wants to stay out of it. The minister regrets this and addresses the pub owners and nightclub owners directly during the debate. “I really hope they still join the consultation. They are an important partner.”

The left-wing opposition is unconvinced. “Now we are going to move everything back to spring”, Mohandis sighs. “I expect more from the Secretary of State. There is sufficient support in the House, we all have that this summer the AD can read. Why wait again? Come on! Hop hop!”



We need to get rid of this whole talking circus. Choose legal standards, not self-regulation Maarten Hijink, SP

Lisa Westerveld (GroenLinks) also senses impatience in herself. “This is just not enough. I understand that it is all very sad for the sector, but we are dealing with young people who have to go through life with ringing in their ears for the rest of their lives. We must act now. Consider, for example, reimbursement of custom-made earplugs.”

SP member Maarten Hijink attended a metal concert in the GelreDome last week. The sound, he said, was deafening. “Why have we come to think this is normal?” he wonders. “It is bizarre that half of the audience walked there without earplugs.” Hijink calls Van Ooijen’s story ‘weak’. “How is it possible that our neighboring countries are stricter when it comes to decibels? We need to get rid of this whole talking circus. Choose legal standards, not self-regulation. The problems are getting worse.”

Forum leader Thierry Baudet thinks the whole debate about hearing damage and other health issues is nonsense. “A decibel maximum for parties… we are ruled by a cult. By people who are obsessively busy to force this on us from an image of purity. This whole way of thinking has to stop.”

Leadership

Van Ooijen understands the impatience, but denies wanting to postpone everything. In the spring, he will report to the House on which components legislation will be introduced and by when. The State Secretary is ‘really concerned’ about the signals from experts that hearing damage is becoming more common, especially among young people. He points out that this can lead to serious limitations and that it is not treatable. “We therefore have to do more than just look at those decibels. Many parties in the music sector have long been taking their responsibility in this regard. They themselves are also critical of the noise levels and have shown real leadership in this.”

