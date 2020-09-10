Parliament Kulmun, the centre’s ex-chairman, was cleared for 2 committees

Kulmuni can even develop into the Financial institution of Finland’s auditor. He didn’t have committee chairs.

Downtown the parliamentary group reorganized its committee seats at its group assembly on Thursday. Within the background is the previous chairman of the middle, who resigned from the put up of finance minister Katri Kulmunin and Minister of Science and Tradition Hanna Kososen return to day by day parliamentary work.

Kulmuni will develop into a member of the Overseas Affairs and Finance Committees. He can even develop into the auditor of the Financial institution of Finland. Kulmuni didn’t chair the committees.

Kulmun might be changed by the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Group as a member of the Grand Committee on EU Affairs Eeva Kalli.

Annika Saarikon who served as Minister of Science and Tradition throughout household depart Hanna from Kosose will in flip develop into a deputy chairman of the Finance Committee Arto Pirttilahti rather than. Kosose can even develop into a member of the Setting Committee as vice chairman of the celebration Petri Honkosen rather than. Honkone can even change Kalli, a member of the Constitutional Committee.

Tconditional was reorganized on Thursday as nicely Sanna Marinin (sd) on the board. Minister of Science and Tradition Saarikko, who took over the management of the town middle over the weekend, is now the primary deputy prime minister within the authorities. He was additionally appointed a member of the Committee on Overseas and Safety Coverage. The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) is the Second Deputy Prime Minister.