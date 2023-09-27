Wednesday, September 27, 2023
September 27, 2023
Parliament | Keskusta and Liike Nyt make an interim question about social security services

The interim question is the opposition’s strongest weapon, because it forces the parliament to vote on the government’s confidence.

Opposition party the center leaves the first intermediate question to the government. The subject of the interim question is social and healthcare services and services for the elderly.

Chairman of the Center parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen (Centre) told about it at a press conference in the parliament. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

The only member of parliament from the Liike Nyt party also participates in the intermediate question Harry Harkimo.

“So the question is about the common interlude of the opposition’s non-leftist parties,” Kurvinen said.

