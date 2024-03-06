Parliament | Keskusta and Liike Nyt left the interim question on regionally discriminatory policy

In the interim question, it is stated that significant development investments will come to a few of the largest urban areas and the rest of the country will be left to their own luck.

Center and Liike Nyt have filed an interim question about the government's regionally discriminatory policy today.

In the interim question, it is stated that significant development investments will come to a few of the largest urban areas and the rest of the country will be left to their own luck.

The fact that an hourly train from Helsinki to Turku is being planned and at the same time the basic maintenance of the roads is being criticized, among other things.

The intermediate question must be answered in the plenary session within 15 days, and after the discussion, a vote of confidence in the government will be taken.