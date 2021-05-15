Parliament Kari of the Greens: Parliamentary debate on EU recovery instrument brought trolling to the Great Hall

Speaking at the meeting of the Green Party delegation, Emma Kari thinks that democracy appears to be a fragile and decision-making a farce when trolling is brought to the heart of democracy.

In Parliament days of debate on the EU’s recovery package have brought a sparking and divisive Internet into the parliamentary chamber of a culture of debate, says the chairman of the Green Parliamentary Group Emma Kari.

“The most face-to-face person has a desire to understand the other, not to hurt, to listen. On the Internet, this often works just the opposite. We saw this week what it is like when online trolling is brought from the heart of parliamentarism, into the Parliamentary Chamber, ”Kari said.

“Fortunately, the Basic Finns got tired of their own farce. Democracy is not a joke, and its denigration should not be seen as an entertaining theater, ”Kari continued.

Kari also resented the vice president Juho Eerolan (ps) activities in handling the recovery device. According to Kari, Eerola broke confidence in his resignation from the impartiality of the President, which also led to two other members of the Bureau taking the lead.

Also a Green MEP Ville Niinistö Finnish the activities of basic Finns in their words.

‘Corner pranks driven by basic Finns, in which popular pride is sought by the Hungarian prime minister-dictator (Viktor) Orbanin In this way, only by breaking and breaking up, there can be no Finnish way, ”Niinistö said.

Group leader According to Kari, the threat associated with political polarization is that it will become impossible to build alliances. At the same time, for example, climate change would require immediate action and cooperation with non-closest friends.

Kari expresses his opposition to bloc policy, as a small country cannot afford to build political moats.

“In politics, getting results requires talking to people who really have different opinions. We need to be prepared to discuss our goals with everyone. Then let’s see if cooperation is possible, ”Kari said.

“This is especially important in municipalities” because municipalities traditionally have no government and opposition and parties are different depending on the municipality.