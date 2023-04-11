Parliament | Kalli and Saramo will continue as chairmen of their parties’ parliamentary groups

Keskutta’s Eeva Kalli is a second-term MP from the Satakunta electoral district. The Left Party’s Jussi Saramo, on the other hand, is a second-term MP from Vantaa.

The center was unanimously elected to continue as chairman of the parliamentary group Eva Kalli.

The first vice-president was unanimously elected to continue Jouni Ovaskawho is a second-term MP from the Pirkanmaa electoral district.

After the vote, a member of parliament from the second term was elected as the second vice-president Hanna Huttunen from the constituency of Savo-Karelia.

The center’s new parliamentary group organized itself today, Tuesday, in the first group meeting of the election period. The group will continue organizing on Wednesday.

The Left Alliance the parliamentary group chose on Tuesday at its organizational meeting Jussi Saramon to continue as chairman of the group. Saramo is a second-term member of parliament from Vantaa.

An MP was elected as the first vice-chairman of the group Merja Kyllönen and a newly elected member of parliament as the second vice-president Laura Meriluoto.

Kyllönen is a Member of Parliament from Kainuu, who has served, among other things, as Minister of Transport in the government of Katainen in 2011–2014.

Meriluoto entered parliament from the constituency of Savo-Karelia with a little over 3,300 votes.

Christian Democrats an MP was elected as the new chairman of the parliamentary group Peter Ostman. Previously served as the chairman of the group Päivi Räsänenwho will now take over as first vice president.

The MP will continue as the second vice-chairman of the parliamentary group Sari Tanus From Tampere.

Previously on Tuesday, the coalition also elected the chairman of its parliamentary group. Continue on the mission Kai Mykkänen.

Some of the parliamentary groups already chose their leaders last week. He will continue as chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman. Basic Finns changed into factions Lulu Ranteen.