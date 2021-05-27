Parliament Juha Pylväs was elected chairman of the Parliament’s parliamentary group

Pylväs is a second-term MP from the Oulu constituency.

Downtown the parliamentary group has elected a member of parliament for a second term as its new chairman Juha Pylvään. According to the group’s press release, the choice was unanimous.

A new chairman was needed for the parliamentary group, as he had previously held the position Antti Kurvinen was elected the new Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikon in place of. Annika Saarikko, the chairman of the center, became the Minister of Finance.