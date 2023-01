More than 1,500 people have been detained for the damage caused to official headquarters and the camp set up in front of the Brasilia military barracks has already been dismantled. / AFP

What Brazil feared could happen during the inauguration of the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1, sadly happened eight days later. A demonstration by far-right followers of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, led to violent acts and the takeover for several hours of the