Parliament Jenni Pitko, Member of the Greens, wore a t-shirt throughout Query Time, which was reprimanded by Vice-President Antti Rinte.

The darkish inexperienced shirt worn by Questionnaire throughout Query Time learn “The long run is Feminist”.

The Greens Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance Jenni Pitkon the t-shirt worn throughout query time at thursday has sparked a debate about how a member of parliament ought to gown in parliament.

The lengthy darkish inexperienced shirt learn “The long run is Feminist”.

Pitko mentioned on Twitter on Twitter that he didn’t know his t-shirt was towards the customs of Parliament. She mentioned she needed to put on the shirt in honor of Delight Week.

Jenni Pitko of the Greens wore a t-shirt with the textual content The long run is Feminist at a parliamentary query time on 10 September.­

The etiquette of the Nice Corridor of Parliament requires MPs to decorate appropriately.

Pitko wrote that he had a “good dialogue” about dressing the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Antti Rinteen (sd) and not intends to put on that shirt within the Chamber.

Jenni Pitko is a first-term MP. He was elected to Parliament final 12 months from the Oulu constituency. Pitko rose to chair the Parliamentary Group of the Greens in June Emma Karin (inexperienced) to freeze on maternity go away.

HS reported in December 2019 on the unwritten guidelines of parliament, one of many duties of which is to curb conflicts. HS coverage journalist who labored in Parliament for a few years Teija Sutinen mentioned in the article which secret rules information the work of parliament.

There are various unwritten guidelines for MPs to decorate. The fundamental rule in dressing is to respect Parliament as an establishment. In accordance with the article, clothes must be identified much less typically, as virtually all representatives acknowledge and adapt to a related gown code.