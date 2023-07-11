Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, approved a controversial bill to overhaul the legal system in a first reading on Monday night. The bill limits the powers of the Supreme Court in Israel and gives parliament more influence.

Under the plan, the Supreme Court is no longer allowed to annul decisions by the government, ministers and elected officials by labeling them as ‘unreasonable’. Critics fear the bill could lead to corruption and the arbitrary filling of senior positions. For example, the government could appoint judges from now on. Now an independent committee still does that.

64 of the 120 MPs voted for the bill after hours of debate. 56 members voted against. There will be two more votes before the change actually takes effect. That is expected to be at the end of this month.

The changes were proposed in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The proposal sparked one of the country’s largest-ever protest movements. Ahead of Monday night’s debate, several protesters who had forced their way into the parliament building were removed. Large protests have also been announced for Tuesday in several Israeli cities. The organizers of the protests speak of a ‘day of disruption’. See also Cools casually