Parliament Is the opposition challenging the government for coronation? Question Time live at 4 p.m.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD) is now also responding.

Will rise the government’s difficulties in curbing the coronavirus epidemic highlighted in the debate when MPs get to ask questions again at parliamentary Question Time at 4 pm?

HS.fi shows the question hour as a live broadcast.

This time, the Prime Minister will also be in charge Sanna Marin (sd), who was unable to attend Question Time a week ago due to a concurrent EU meeting.

Week then on Thursday, before Question Time, the government had informed the public and parliamentary groups about the declaration of exceptional circumstances and new restrictions. On Monday of this week, the government noted exceptional circumstances, and on Wednesday in government talks it was decided to introduce four sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

Over the course of the week, the government and regional government agencies have had a twist on how the restrictions decided by the government are to take effect. At the same time, the number of daily coronavirus infections has increased, and their projected to exceed soon to the thousand mark.