For the second time in a month and a half, the House of Representatives is demanding that Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Christian Union) vote against the extension of the use of glyphosate herbicide in the European Union on Friday. A majority in Parliament voted on Thursday afternoon in favor of a motion by Tjeerd de Groot (D66) calling on the minister to do so. After a similar motion, the minister previously said that he had no intention of doing so.

Agriculture ministers will decide at an EU summit on Friday whether the controversial pesticide glyphosate should be allowed on the European market for another ten years. Adema has decided to abstain from voting, he wrote in a letter to the House sent on Tuesday.

Splits

Adema is in a split, he thinks. On the one hand, the minister attaches importance to the assessment of CTGB, the Dutch institute that assesses crop protection products. They see no objection. On the other hand, he also understands the concerns in society about glyphosate. Experts say glyphosate may increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

MP Laura Bromet (GroenLinks) called Adema’s choice in a debate on Wednesday an “abuse” of the House. Because Adema stood his ground, MP De Groot decided to submit a similar motion as a signal. Adema advised against the motion on Wednesday. He has not yet responded to the adoption of the motion this Thursday.