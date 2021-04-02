Parliament IS and IL: VTV has significantly reduced its inspection activities – Director of the Agency says the nature of the activities has changed and denies censorship of reports

Iltalehti and Ilta-Sanomat report that during Tytti Yli-Viikari, President and CEO, VTV’s inspection activities have decreased.

Public finances the audit activities of the National Audit Office (VTV) have been systematically adapted to the auditees Tytti Yli-Viikarin during the general term, he says Evening paper. The magazine bases its information on the reports of several employees of the agency.

Director of VTV, reached by STT Mikko Koiranen says this is not the case.

“This is not the case. There has certainly been a rationale for why the reports and their contents have been modified. After all, the question is how things are to be expressed and used, and what kind of adjectives, when taking a stand. Whether the statements are based on information obtained from inspections or opinions. The people heard in Iltalehti’s case have generalized their own experiences to apply to the entire agency’s operations, ”says Koiranen.

Several interviewees also pointed out that the agency had been run for fear for years. According to the newspaper, those who question the directors’ policies would have been retaliated by, among other things, taking up tasks and reducing salaries. The dog does not take a position on this.

“There’s no reason to start such a discussion about leadership with fear through publicity,” he says.

One An employee of the agency says in an Iltalehti story that the police traffic control inspection report completed in 2019 was cleaned up afterwards by supervisors. He says the abolition of the mobile police was a very political issue and in addition, the panic was fueled by a statement from the mobile police tradition association of interest in the outcome of the inspection.

The employee says that the supervisors wanted to destroy the background material of the inspection, and this was done by deleting the sections of the report based on the material to be destroyed. Koiranen says that he knows the case and does not see the situation in the same way as the chief inspector interviewed by the magazine.

“The point is that the documents and information given to the decision-maker of the inspection, in this case the supervisor, must be transferred from the working papers to be kept. In the present case, those documents, which are dealt with in Iltalehti, were not among those documents. The matter has been dealt with in due course. I have been aware of this issue, “says Koiranen.

BTI did not reach CEO Yli-Viikari to comment on the matter, but Koiranen says that the CEO is aware that he will comment on the matter to BTI.

VTV’s the task is to check the legality and appropriateness of financial management in, inter alia, state authorities, businesses and funds. Both Iltalehti and Evening News report on Friday that during Yli-Viikari, VTV’s inspection and supervision activities have withered.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, 5,542 person-days were used for performance audits in 2016. Last year, the corresponding figure was 48 percent less, 2,881.5 person-days.

Why has the time spent on inspections so radically reduced?

“We have just as many people at work in inspection all the time. Some inspectors are currently involved in internal development projects and the staffing structure has changed somewhat. The current situation has been discussed by the management, but giving a more detailed answer would require reading these reports a little more closely, ”Koiranen tells STT.

Koiranen according to him, the agency no longer inspects the authorities by checking what mistakes officials have made.

“I’ve been 38 years in this office, and in the 80s this was still a key issue. Today, we are trying to get the administration to develop its operations. Together with the auditees, it is possible to obtain better state financial management and efficiency in the use of funds. It really cannot be achieved by spending time, for example, on checking travel invoices, which has traditionally been an audited activity. ”

According to Koiranen, the audit is still carried out independently and autonomously, but now the aim is to get the authority to change its activities while the audit process is in progress.

“Our current approach is to conduct the audit in cooperation and good interaction with the auditee,” says Koiranen.

VTV’s the Director-General’s expensive travel and other invoices have recently given rise to a public debate on the discretion of the Director-General of the Agency for the Financial Management of Other Agencies. The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee is currently considering the suspension of Yli-Viikari.

VTV and its management are also currently in the teeth of the Parliamentary Audit Committee and the Central Criminal Police.

The Audit Committee is currently examining VTV’s internal control and risk management in the agency’s financial management. The Central Criminal Police, on the other hand, has started a preliminary investigation into the official crime, which in addition to Yli-Viikari is suspected of Koira.

According to STT, the police investigation has started with a contract in which the official was paid two years’ salary without any obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.