Parliament “In these circumstances, I would assume that in no way” – Prime Minister Marini’s laconic answer to Ano Turtiainen’s question on relations with Russia

Congressman Ano Turtiainen (week) asked a surprising question at the parliamentary plenary session regarding relations between Finland and Russia. Turtiainen, representing the People’s Power, asked the Prime Minister From Sanna Marini (sd) how Finland intends to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the current treaty with Russia in July this year.

According to Turtiainen, the parties to the agreement are committed to promoting their mutual partnership in the spirit of good neighborliness.

Prime Minister Marini’s response was laconic:

“Mr President. In these circumstances, I would assume that in no way “.