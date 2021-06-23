Parliament In the plenary session, Merja Kyllönen of the Left Alliance received a remark about inappropriate behavior

Merja Kyllönen had twice interrupted Ano Turtiainen’s speech by opening her microphone.

Left Alliance MP Merja Kyllönen received a remark about inappropriate behavior in the plenary session of Parliament on Wednesday.

At the June 16 plenary session, Kyllönen had twice opened his microphone in the middle of the MP Ano Turtiainen speech.

Opening the second microphone closed Turtiainen’s microphone, so his speech could not be heard. The video below shows the events:

Parliamentary the Council of Presidents did not consider Kyllönen to be appropriate.

“The Council of Presidents has unanimously stated that Mr Kyllönen’s conduct does not meet the requirement of stable and dignified conduct required of Members of the Constitution,” Anu Vehviläinen (Central) stated in plenary.

The Constitution states that a Member of Parliament must speak with dignity and dignity and without offending another person.