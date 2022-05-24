Parliament Ilkka Suominen’s memory was honored in Parliament with a speech and a minute’s silence, a video of the event can be watched

The Coalition Party announced the death of its honorary chairman Ilkka Suominen on Monday. He died at home at the age of 83.

Parliament held a silent moment at the beginning of its plenary session on Tuesday to honor the minister Ilkka Suominen memory.

“Ilkka Suominen is remembered as a thoughtful, conciliatory and determined Member of Parliament and Minister, Member of the European Parliament and President,” Matti Vanhanen (Central) said in his speech at the beginning of the sitting.

Among other things, he recalled Suominen’s vision at a time when Finland was joining the European Union. At that time, in 1991–1994, Suominen was the Speaker of Parliament.

Honorary Chairman of the Coalition Party, Minister Ilkka Suominen at his home in Helsinki on March 26, 2019.

Suominen served as chairman of the Coalition Party from 1979 to 1991 and as Minister of Trade and Industry from 1987 to 1991.

In 1987, he took the Coalition to the government after 21 years of opposition.

He was a Member of Parliament twice: from 1970 to 1975 and from 1983 to 1994.

Suominen was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2004. Suominen also served as Alko’s President and CEO from 1994 to 1999.