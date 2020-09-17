Parliament How does the opposition challenge the government for decisions on the budget dispute? Parliamentary Question Time as a live broadcast from approximately 4 pm

Decisions on the budget debate are likely to be discussed at Question Time.

Opposition will challenge the government again at parliamentary question time on Thursday. HS shows the question hour live from 4 p.m.

The debate is likely to be dominated by the budget brawl that ended on Wednesday and the decisions made by the government in it.

The state will borrow EUR 10.8 billion in the government’s draft budget next year.

In addition, the government decided on a package of employment measures to bring in more than 30,000 people by the end of the decade.

One of the most talked about measures is the reform of the job search obligation.

Decisions on energy taxes and emissions trading compensation, which affect industrial competitiveness, are also key to combating climate change.

Read more:

Peat taxation tightens, job search is renewed, early childhood education fees are reduced – Here are the key decisions of the government