Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament Henriksson warns against considering Parliament as a circus arena

by admin
May 15, 2021
in World
0

Henriksson asked whether the opposition or part of it wanted to weaken Finland’s international reputation as a reliable, constructive and solution-oriented country.

RKP President Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson criticizes the opposition for its irresponsibility in dealing with the EU recovery package, as the Basic Finns have tried to slow down the issue and the Coalition Party has changed its position on how it intends to vote.

“Parliament is not a circus arena, but the highest decision-making body in the country. Finland is a democracy, and the rules of the game of democracy include voting on issues when there is disagreement. We need to be able to speak, but holding the majority hostage and deliberately slowing down the process do not strengthen faith in our country’s decision-making capacity, ”he said at a party council meeting.

Henriksson asked whether the opposition or part of it wanted to weaken Finland’s international reputation as a reliable, constructive and solution-oriented country.

.
#Parliament #Henriksson #warns #Parliament #circus #arena

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The end of an era as Tito's in Palma changes hands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?