Parliament Henriksson warns against considering Parliament as a circus arena

Henriksson asked whether the opposition or part of it wanted to weaken Finland’s international reputation as a reliable, constructive and solution-oriented country.

RKP President Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson criticizes the opposition for its irresponsibility in dealing with the EU recovery package, as the Basic Finns have tried to slow down the issue and the Coalition Party has changed its position on how it intends to vote.

“Parliament is not a circus arena, but the highest decision-making body in the country. Finland is a democracy, and the rules of the game of democracy include voting on issues when there is disagreement. We need to be able to speak, but holding the majority hostage and deliberately slowing down the process do not strengthen faith in our country’s decision-making capacity, ”he said at a party council meeting.

