Parliament Henriksson on the postponement of municipal elections: Advance voting should have been extended earlier and the difficulty of isolated voting to understand

In the referendum discussion, the opposition criticized the government for postponing the municipal elections.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) said in parliament on Tuesday that the decision to extend the advance voting in the municipal elections to two weeks should have been made earlier.

Henriksson also regretted that he did not realize in time how difficult it would be to vote for those in isolation because of the coronavirus.

In the referendum discussion on the bill on the postponement of municipal elections, Henriksson responded to what could have been done differently in the election arrangements so that the postponement would not have ended.

“I regret that I couldn’t see in advance that THL was going to be really strict about the fact that those in isolation couldn’t even think of going to the yard of these people to receive that sound, but that they thought no one could go there,” Henriksson said in Parliament.

“This could have been done differently.”

Ministry of Justice and the government received harsh criticism from the opposition during the debate regarding the postponement of the election.

Complaints were heard not only from basic Finns who were the only opponents of the postponement of the election, but also from the Coalition Party, which supported the postponement of the election when the matter was negotiated between the parliamentary parties.

The line in the Coalition Party was that postponing the elections was now the only responsible option, but the preparations failed badly when the decision to postpone had to be made.

“It is a failure of both the Minister of Justice, the Prime Minister and the government as a whole,” said the party’s MP. Jukka Kopra.

According to him, as early as the autumn, the Coalition Party proposed a number of different ways in which the elections could have been held safely, including increasing election days and extending advance voting.

Basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho for its part, criticized the vague justification for postponing the election.

“There is no justification for us as to why holding elections in Hut in April is impossible. The reason is that it is probably safer to organize them in June. ”

“Maybe so, but that kind of relative reasoning opens up a real Pandora’s box. It would be even safer to hold elections in the autumn, not to mention next year, ”Halla-aho said.

In his view, the bill should have defined some sort of criteria for situations in which elections may or may not be held.

Party Congressman Mika Niikko for its part, it referred to the figures of the Intergovernmental Organization for Elections (IDEA) and calculated that 105 elections had been held on time in the last 12 months.

In about a third of the elections, turnout was higher than average, he declined. Niikko pointed out that one of the reasons for postponing the election has been the fear of lowering turnout.

“If it has been possible to hold elections in developing countries, then why has it not been possible to hold them in Finland? Why not prepare in time because this was known in good time? In many countries where elections have been held, the situation has been much worse than in Finland, ”Niikko said.

Chairman of the RKP Parliamentary Group Anders Adlercreutz replied to Niiko that there are high standards in Finland in terms of, for example, the possibility for everyone to vote and, for example, the protection of the health of election officials.

Minister Henriksson justified the postponement of the elections for the same reasons as he had already decided on the postponement less than two weeks ago.

He referred to health security, a possible drop in turnout and, among other things, the fact that several had already been vaccinated in June.

“The worst of all would be a last-minute emergency solution to postpone the election,” he said.

The transfer decision was based, among other things, on THL’s calculation, which has since provoked much, that there could have been 2,600 to 11,200 daily infections during the April elections, which was considered a risk to health security.

Municipal elections will be held according to a new schedule on June 13. Originally, they were to be held on April 18th.

The story is being updated.