On the occasion of the foundation stone of the schemes in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned new agriculture. On this, he said that the Parliament of the country has passed very historic laws giving new rights to the farmers of the country. I congratulate the people of the country, the farmers of the country for this. These reforms are the needs of 21st century India. In our country, the system of selling the produce till now, which were the law, tied the hands and feet of the farmers. Under the guise of these laws, such powerful gangs were born in the country who were taking advantage of the helplessness of the farmers. After all, how long would this go on?The PM said that today when I congratulate the people of entire India on the pretext of the people of Bihar. This law is a 21st century requirement. Till now the laws which were in the country had tied farmers hands and feet in the matter of selling crops. Due to this, some gangs of the country were taking advantage of the helplessness of the farmers. Therefore, our government has changed this system. The agricultural reform law of the country has given every farmer the right to sell his crop, his fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere. Now he has got many more options besides the mandi of his area. Now, where the farmer gets more money, he can go there and sell his crop.

Another electoral gift from Modi government to Bihar

The PM said that the benefits of this freedom enjoyed by farmers have started showing. For example, in the state where potato production is high, during June-July, buyers have bought potatoes directly from cold storage, giving more benefit to the farmers. Under pressure of higher prices outside, farmers’ potatoes were also sold expensive in the mandis. Similarly, the oil mills in MP and Rajasthan gave 20-30 percent higher rates of mustard to the farmers. The same thing has benefited the farmers in the crop of pulses. The country can guess from this who is facing problems with the new agricultural reform law. The PM also clarified that this policy is not against the agricultural market, the agricultural market will continue to function as before. This will benefit small farmers more.