Parliament Hannu Hoskonen from the Center for the sanctions imposed by the recovery package vote: “I find it unreasonable”

The Center Parliamentary Group issued a warning to Hannu Hoskonen and took away the chairmanship of the Environment Committee because he voted against the group’s position on the EU recovery package.

Downtown Congressman Hannu Hoskonen considers the punishment given to him for voting in the EU recovery package to be unreasonable.

Hoskonen voted against the ruling party’s center group’s position on the non-recovery package in Tuesday’s vote.

Group gave its meeting on Wednesday morning him and another Member of Parliament who voted against the package, To Tuomas Kettunen warning.

The parliamentary group also stated that Hoskonen’s role as chairman of the parliamentary environment committee will end.

“I find it unreasonable myself, but I had no choice. Whether it is unreasonable or reasonable, it was a decision and an onion, ”Hoskonen says in connection with the chairmanship of the Environment Committee.

Hoskonen says that he was able to anticipate that sanctions will come if he votes against the group’s line. In that sense, there is no muttering about him in the decision.

He says he plans to leave the entire Environment Committee when the presidency ends. He will hold office in committee this week.

“If the presidency is to be taken away from me, I will not be left in committee. That’s for sure. ”

Hoskonen has slipped from his party’s group discipline in the past as well.

He was voted foreign minister in December Pekka Haaviston (green) against confidence, although the other group voted in favor of Haavisto to avoid a government crisis.

He has also strongly criticized the peat tax decisions that the center has agreed with other governing parties.

Hoskonen was even sentenced to be expelled from the parliamentary group due to the recovery package vote, but the group ended up with a lesser punishment. Therefore, his sanction was also tougher than that of Kettunen.

Hoskonen himself is outraged that he is considered a kind of rebel general in the city center.

He says he has voted and acted in parliament consistently in accordance with the government program or other agreements.

With regard to the recovery package, for example, he believes that the recovery package is contrary to the EU Treaty.

For example, the Legal Service of the Council of the EU has taken a different view.

On the other hand, Hoskonen considers peat to be contrary to the government program, among other things, because the use of peat has decreased faster than was recorded in the government program.

“So far in my life, I’ve been of the opinion that those who knowingly break contracts are rebels or something else, not those who demand compliance,” he says.

Now received however, Hoskonen will not be left with any teeth or sanctions.

He says that part of the parliamentary work is that the twist on things is hard in places.

“If you regret it, you should always be crying in some corner.”

Chairman of the Center Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen told STT earlier in the day that the matter had also been settled by the group.

“The matter is now closed and we will move forward as a group of 31 representatives. The table is now clean and they will both continue as full members of the group. ”